Norway: Russia pressure must be increased after summit

Norway's foreign minister said Saturday that pressure on Russia should be increased, adding that he was relieved that no decisions regarding Ukraine were taken without Kyiv's involvement during the US-Russia summit in Alaska.

"It may look like no concrete decisions were made," Norwegian broadcaster NRK quoted Espen Barth Eide as saying.

The Norwegian foreign minister said that is "happy that no decisions were made on Ukraine's behalf without them present."

"Our view is very clear and stands firm. It is important that the pressure on Russia is maintained, continued and preferably increased," Barth Eide said.

He added that Oslo expects to receive more details on the summit's outcome in the coming hours.

Trump said Friday that after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders "to get it done."

"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump said during a Fox News interview following his historic sit-down with Putin in Alaska.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelensky," he added.

Trump and Putin were upbeat after their more than three-hour closed-door talks, with the Russian leader saying they had come to reach an "understanding."





