EU CHIEF: RUSSIA WONT END WAR ANYTIME SOON

The EU foreign policy chief on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump's determination to secure a peace deal is "vital" but warned that Russia has "no intention of ending" the war in Ukraine.

"President Trump's resolve to get a peace deal is vital," Kaja Kallas said in a post on US social media platform X. "The EU and our European partners worked to coordinate with President Trump ahead of Alaska meeting. But the harsh reality is that Russia has no intention of ending this war anytime soon."

According to Kallas, Moscow escalated attacks even as delegations gathered.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin continues to drag out negotiations and hopes he gets away with it. He left Anchorage without making any commitments to end the killing," she said.

"The U.S. holds the power to force Russia to negotiate seriously," she said. "The EU will work with Ukraine and the U.S. so that Russia's aggression does not succeed and that any peace is sustainable."

The EU foreign policy chief reaffirmed Europe's resolve to back Kyiv. "Moscow won't end the war until it realises it can't continue. So Europe will continue to back Ukraine, including by working on a 19th Russia sanctions package," she stressed.

Kallas said that European security is "not up for negotiation."

"The real root cause of the war is Russia's imperialist foreign policy, not an imaginary imbalance in the European security architecture," she concluded.

Trump and Putin were upbeat after their more than three-hour closed-door talks, with the Russian leader saying they had come to reach an "understanding."

After the meeting, Trump said that it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders "to get it done."

"A lot of points were agreed on, there's not that much, you know, one or two pretty significant items, but I think they can be reached," Trump said during a Fox News interview following his historic sit-down with Putin in Alaska.

"Now, it's really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it's up to President Zelenskyy," he added.





