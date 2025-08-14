Zelenskyy urges security guarantees after EU talks

After talks with European leaders ahead of Friday's US-Russia summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that security guarantees and investment in Ukraine's military industry are key focuses.

"Yesterday, together with all partners, we discussed expectations from the (Friday) meeting in Alaska and possible prospects in a bilateral format. They also discussed in some detail the security guarantees that can make peace truly sustainable," he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of coalition-based cooperation towards this end.

"We also discussed the continuation of programs to support our army and our defense production. In any scenario of the situation, Ukraine will remain in force. We also talked to (UK Prime Minister) Keir Starmer about weapons supply routes such as the PURL program, and I invited the British to join us," he said.

The talks were based in Berlin, with most European leaders joining via teleconferencing.

He noted that Ukraine is preparing to ratify the UK-Ukraine 100-Year Partnership Declaration, after which the two sides will be able to hold an expanded UK-Ukraine meeting.

Zelenskyy stressed that investing in drone production is a separate and critical priority.

"We have a significant potential to increase production volumes and need urgent financing for this. It is drones that play a crucial role on the front line. Ukrainian opportunities to produce them are extraordinary. Therefore, investments in such production can really affect the situation at the strategic level. We are working with the UK and all our partners on this issue," he said.

In January, Britain and Ukraine signed a 100-Year Partnership Declaration, providing, among other things, for the development and use of drones.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet Friday in the US state of Alaska.





