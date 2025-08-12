Spanish premier says ending Russia-Ukraine war top priority

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday said ending the Russia-Ukraine war is the top priority, calling for a "just and lasting peace" for Kyiv.

"The priority is to end the war, and to secure a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," Sanchez wrote on X.

He said European nations are united in seeking a diplomatic solution that safeguards the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe.

The Spanish leader also stressed that the people of Ukraine have the backing of Spain and the European Union.

His remarks came after an EU foreign ministers' summit held on Aug. 11.

Referring to the planned Aug. 15 meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said: "Decisions concerning Ukraine also affect Europe, and therefore Europeans must participate in negotiations, which should begin with an unconditional and verifiable ceasefire as the first step toward a just and lasting peace."

"Europe and Ukraine want peace, but aggression must have consequences. Without Ukraine, no decision can be made on Ukraine; without Europeans, there can be no discussion about Europe's security," said Albares.