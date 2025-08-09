Spain welcomes peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan

 Contact Us
Spain has welcomed a trilateral peace roadmap signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States, expressing hope that it will lead to "definitive peace" and the complete normalization of relations between the two South Caucasus nations.

Published August 09,2025
Spain on Saturday welcomed agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia towards "definitive peace" following a trilateral peace roadmap the two South Caucasus nations signed with the US.

In a statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said they believe this announcement will be a "decisive step towards definitive peace" and the complete normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict.

"Spain hopes that these agreements will open a new stage of cooperation, mutual understanding and development, to the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole," the ministry added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed the joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral summit at the White House.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently in 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the territory of Karabakh.