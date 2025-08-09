Spain welcomes peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Spain on Saturday welcomed agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia towards "definitive peace" following a trilateral peace roadmap the two South Caucasus nations signed with the US.

In a statement, the Spanish Foreign Ministry said they believe this announcement will be a "decisive step towards definitive peace" and the complete normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan after decades of conflict.

"Spain hopes that these agreements will open a new stage of cooperation, mutual understanding and development, to the benefit of both countries and the region as a whole," the ministry added.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US President Donald Trump signed the joint declaration on Friday following a trilateral summit at the White House.

The agreement aims to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a series of cross-border wars since the late 1980s, including most recently in 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the territory of Karabakh.



