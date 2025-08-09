Local elections to be held on October 19 in North Macedonia

North Macedonia's Parliament Speaker, Afrim Gashi, has signed the decision setting October 19 as the date for local elections. According to the decision, a second round will be held on November 2 for municipalities where the mayoral election in the first round is unsuccessful.



Speaker Gashi announced that Parliament would continue its regular administrative functions during the campaign period, which begins 20 days before the elections, but there would be no General Assembly sessions.

In North Macedonia, where local elections are held every four years, voters will elect 81 mayors and municipal council members. The last local elections in the country were held on October 17, 2021.