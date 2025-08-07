Public ban on Muslim holidays in a Spanish town

The decision, proposed by the conservative People's Party (PP), passed in the municipal council with the far-right Vox party abstaining, while left-wing parties opposed it.

The approved proposal in the municipal council stated:

"Municipal sports facilities cannot be used for religious, cultural, or social events foreign to our identity, unless organized by the local government."

VOX: "SPAIN IS THE LAND OF CHRISTIANS"

The Vox party shared the following on X:

"Thanks to Vox, the first decision in Spain to ban Islamic holidays in public spaces has been taken. Spain is the land of Christian people and will remain so forever."

"AN ISLAMOPHOBIC AND DISCRIMINATORY DECISION"

Mounir Benjelloun Andaloussi Azhari, President of the Federation of Islamic Organizations in Spain, told El País that the decision is "Islamophobic and discriminatory":

"They are attacking our religion directly, not others. The recent racist rhetoric and attacks worry us. For the first time in 30 years, I feel afraid."

In Jumilla, which has a population of around 27,000, approximately 7.5% of residents are immigrants, mostly from Muslim-majority countries.