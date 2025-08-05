Danish zoo calls for pet donations to feed animals

The Aalborg Zoo made the announcement on Instagram, stating that animals such as chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs — classified as "small pets" — are an important part of the diet for some predators, especially the Eurasian lynx, which prefers prey similar to what it would hunt in the wild.

"If you have a healthy animal that needs to be rehomed for various reasons, you can donate it to us," the post said.

The zoo emphasized that all donated animals would be "humanely euthanized" by trained staff before being used as food, ensuring that "nothing goes to waste" and supporting the predators' natural behaviors, nutrition, and welfare.

In a separate statement on its website, the zoo also said that live horses under 147 cm in height could be donated. Donors may receive tax deductions based on the horse's value.