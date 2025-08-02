Farmers install turnstiles in Italy’s dolomites to curb overtourism

Carlo Zanella, head of the Alto Adige Alpine Club, blamed travel influencers for the rising number of visitors and the resulting damage to natural areas, even calling for the closure of influencer accounts. Locals report that many tourists trespass on private lands to get the perfect photo, prompting protective measures.

Although Italian law guarantees free access to natural parks, farmers have set up turnstiles at popular spots, charging 5 euros per person—so far, with no official sanctions.

Former national athlete Georg Rabanser described the move as a form of protest, saying, "Every day, countless people cross our land and leave trash behind. This was a cry for help."

Locals also cited Venice's weekend 10-euro entry fee and suggested raising it to 100 euros for the Dolomites, which were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009.