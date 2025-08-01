Europe braces for cold wave and severe weather as August moves in

A significant shift in weather is unfolding across Europe with the July giving way to August, with a large upper cold wave sweeping south over the Alps into the Mediterranean.

This system is bringing a stark drop in temperatures and triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms, particularly in central and southeastern parts of the continent.

According to Severe Weather Europe, an online resource of weather forecasts, the cold wave will affect a broad area in the coming days from northern and central Europe to much of the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

The temperature drop will be most noticeable across Germany, Switzerland, Italy, and extending into the Balkans and Ukraine.

Before the cooler air takes hold, forecasters warn of severe storms on Sunday and Monday, especially across Italy, the Balkans, and into Ukraine.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to accompany the change in weather, bringing both much-needed rain and the risk of flash flooding in some areas.

The unsettled pattern is driven by an area of low pressure currently centered over parts of England and Wales.

This system is moving eastward into northern and central Europe, with showers and thunderstorms becoming increasingly widespread. Some downpours, particularly in Germany and Switzerland, could be intense.

Elsewhere, Greece is set to remain largely dry on Friday, with Athens expected to reach a high of 34C (93F).

Isolated thunderstorms could develop inland as daytime heat builds.

In Spain, dry and hot conditions will continue for most regions on Friday, with temperatures ranging from the low to mid-30s Celsius (about 88-95F).

However, isolated afternoon storms may form in some interior areas.

Scandinavia will experience contrasting conditions. While much of northern Europe will turn cooler, warm air will continue to flow into Sweden and Finland.

Heavy rain is forecast for southern Sweden and southern Finland at the start of the weekend, with unsettled weather persisting into Sunday.

France, meanwhile, will see a break from the stormy conditions, with more sunshine and only a few isolated showers expected.





