Russia says it captured town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday said Russian forces had captured the town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.

Ukraine's general staff on Thursday morning said Russian forces had attacked locations near Chasiv Yar.

DeepState, a Ukrainian open-source mapping site that charts the front lines, showed Ukraine's forces controlling the western part of the town.

Chasiv Yar lies just west of Bakhmut, which Russia captured in 2023 after one of the bloodiest battles of the war.