Recognition process for Palestinian state 'must begin now,' says Germany

Germany's foreign minister said Thursday that the recognition process for the Palestinian state "must begin now," in a press release just before his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

"For Germany, the recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to be the end of the process. But such a process must begin now. Germany will not deviate from this goal," Johann Wadephul said in a Foreign Ministry statement.

"Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps," he also warned, hinting that the process may go quicker depending on circumstances.

He noted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the "only way" to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict, enabling people on both sides to live in peace, security, and dignity.

"In the face of open threats of annexation from parts of the Israeli government, a rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognize a Palestinian state without prior negotiations. The region and the Middle East peace process are thus at a crossroads," he added.

He reaffirmed that Germany, with its "special responsibility for Israel," cannot remain "unaffected."

"At the same time, Israel must provide immediate, comprehensive, and lasting relief for the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip. Germany remains ready to provide all its support in alleviating the suffering," Wadephul stressed.

He also gave reassurances that Germany will take part in the airdropping of aid supplies in the coming days, while working to rebuild a humanitarian land route.

"Only by land can sufficient aid supplies reach the people. I therefore urgently call on the Israeli government to allow the UN and international aid organizations safe access and, above all, safe and effective distribution," he urged.