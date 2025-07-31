2 bodies found in river along Poland-Belarus border

Two bodies suspected to be migrants were found in a river along the Poland-Belarus frontier on Wednesday as Poland faces a migration surge, broadcaster TVP World reported.

Border guards in the eastern Polish province of Lublin found two bodies in a river along the Polish-Belarussian border, with authorities not ruling out the possibility that they were migrants attempting to cross into the European Union countries.

Polish authorities are currently working to establish the identities and causes of death of the two men, while investigating whether they were migrants.

The recently discovered bodies have brought the death toll in Lublin province to ten this year, as the Poland-Belarus border has experienced a migration surge since 2021.



