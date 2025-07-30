Poland seeks $52.8B from new EU defense infrastructure fund

Poland has officially applied for up to €45 billion (around $52.8 billion) in loans from a new EU scheme aimed at strengthening the bloc's defense and security infrastructure, the country's defense minister said.

The application comes under the Security Action of Europe (SAFE), a €150 billion loan facility launched to support member states in upgrading their military capabilities, including weapons, ammunition, and other defense needs, the Polish broadcaster TVP World reported on Tuesday.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced the submission on X, saying Warsaw had submitted a preliminary declaration to the European Commission to obtain financing under the SAFE program.

"We want the money from this fund to strengthen the key capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces and our security programs, including, among others, the 'East Shield' program," he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the Polish government had prepared defense projects worth approximately €45 billion.

"The final amount we receive will depend on the number of applications and the allocation of funds by the European Commission among the member states," he added.

Describing the application as "a real investment" in Poland's security and defense industry, he said it would also bolster broader European and NATO defense capacities.

The European Commission confirmed Poland's submission, adding that at least 20 member states were expected to apply for the SAFE loans ahead of Tuesday night's deadline.

The SAFE program, initiated under Poland's recent presidency of the EU Council, is considered a key component of Europe's push to rearm and prepare for emerging security challenges.

The EU budget backs loans issued through SAFE and can be used for both national and joint procurement of military equipment.

Non-EU countries, including Ukraine, Norway, Switzerland, and the UK, are also eligible to participate through special agreements.





