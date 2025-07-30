HIGHER WAVES REACH JAPANS NORTHERN COASTLINE AFTER RUSSIAN QUAKE

Japan issued tsunami warnings on Wednesday after a powerful earthquake struck off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering rising tidal surges along parts of its northern coastline.



Waves up to 60 centimetres were observed along the shores of Hokkaido and Iwate prefectures, public broadcaster NHK reported. Authorities warned that tsunami waves could reach up to 3 metres.



Japan's Meteorological Agency urged residents in coastal areas to evacuate to higher ground or designated shelters and advised them to remain in safe locations despite the intense summer heat.



The warning could remain in effect for another day or longer, the agency said.



There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, according to a government spokesman. The government in Tokyo set up a crisis response team to monitor the situation.



