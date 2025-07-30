Finland joins France on 2-state solution for Palestine

Finland announced on Wednesday its support for France's declaration promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, signaling the future recognition of Palestine as part of a broader peace framework.

"Finland has joined France's declaration on advancing the two-state solution. Together with our international partners, we are sending a clear and strong message: peace in the Middle East is essential to ending human suffering," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said on X.

Valtonen emphasized that peace is not only necessary but also possible, though it requires substantial effort.

"Last night, a few steps were taken in the right direction," she added, referring to progress made during meetings at the current UN Conference on Palestine in New York.

The joint declaration commits its signatories to promoting a two-state solution, calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

It also stresses the importance of the Palestinian Authority's commitment to demilitarization and the disarmament of Hamas.

"The two-state solution concerns not only the future of Palestine but also the security of Israel," Valtonen said.

She urged countries that have not yet done so to normalize relations with Israel and to support its integration into regional security frameworks.

"We commit to planning for Gaza's future and reconstruction, the disarmament of Hamas, and removing Hamas from the political future of Palestine," she noted.

She also highlighted Arab countries including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt publicly voicing support for Hamas' disarmament and removal from Gaza.

Valtonen said recognizing the state of Palestine is a step toward realizing the two-state solution, but stressed that Finland would do so when it is deemed to best serve regional stability and security.

"It must meet the security needs of both Israelis and Palestinians and support Palestine's statehood and self-determination aspirations," she said.

"We continuously assess the conditions for recognition," she added.