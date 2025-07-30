8.8 magnitude earthquake hits Russia, triggers tsunami alerts

An 8.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. Following the earthquake, the Regional Governor of Russia stated that, according to initial information, there were no injuries, although a kindergarten was reported to have been damaged. Tsunami waves measuring 3 to 4 meters in height were observed in Kamchatka.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 18.2 kilometers near the eastern Russian Kamchatka Peninsula.

Following the quake, tsunami warnings were issued for Russia, Japan, Mexico, and the U.S. states of Alaska and Hawaii, as well as for Pacific Ocean coastal areas and Pacific Islands.

According to information from local authorities, initial assessments reported no loss of life, and several regions were evacuated.

The Russian Regional Governor confirmed that there were no injuries and reported that a kindergarten had sustained damage.

The Russian Minister for Emergency Situations stated that tsunami waves ranging from 3 to 4 meters in height were recorded in some parts of the Kamchatka region after the earthquake.

East Japan Railway suspended some services due to the earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka.