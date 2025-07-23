ITALYS FAR-RIGHT DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER UNDER FIRE AFTER ACCEPTING BEST FRIEND OF ISRAEL AWARD

Italy's far-right deputy prime minister under fire after accepting 'Best friend of Israel' award

Italian far-right Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is facing criticism from opposition parties after he accepted the "Best friend of Israel in Italy" award, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

Salvini received the award Tuesday and was immediately criticized by the Democratic Party (PD), Five Star Movement (M5S) and Greens and Left Alliance (AVS) that found the recognition as "obscene" and a sign of "human misery."

"For us, this goes beyond politics, beyond debate. This is human misery," M5S group leader Riccardo Ricciardi told ASNA on Tuesday.

Angelo Bonelli from AVS described the award ceremony as "horrific" and "disgraceful."

"Salvini has already shaken (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu's blood-stained hands. What more needs to happen?" he told the news agency.

Bonelli also said the "so-called courage" recognized in Salvini is "complicit silence of a state that kills children, destroys hospitals, and targets people waiting in line for food and water."

M5S Stefania Ascari added that the prize is an "offense" to democratic conscience and the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.