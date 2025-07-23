High temperatures, wildfires persist across eastern Europe

People hold umbrellas as they watch Greek Presidential Guards perform during a change of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in front of the parliament building during a heatwave, in Athens, Greece, July 22, 2025. (REUTERS)

High temperatures and wildfires continued to affect much of Eastern Europe on Wednesday, following weeks of record-breaking heat across the continent.

Eastern European countries, including Greece, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Albania, and North Macedonia, continue to grapple with high temperatures and heat-driven wildfires, while Western nations such as France, the UK, Spain, and Denmark see relief from the heat wave as cooler, rainy weather sets in.

The North Macedonia Crisis Management Center (CUK) announced on Facebook Wednesday that they recorded 37 wildfires, with five of them remaining.

Meanwhile, Albania saw 22 fires in the last 24 hours, of which 11 are still active, according to public broadcaster RTSh.

In Croatia, where fires have also erupted in certain areas over the past two days, temperatures are expected to remain high until Friday, according to public broadcaster HRT.

The Federal Meteorological Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina also issued orange and yellow alerts across the country as temperatures were expected to approach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

Serbia is set to brace for around 40°C (104°F) on Friday and Saturday, according to broadcaster RTS.

Alongside Eastern European nations, Finland and Sweden also remain in the grip of relatively high temperatures.

Finland is expected to experience what the country's Meteorological Institute (FMI) defines as a tropical night, with temperatures above 20°C (68°F), on Thursday and Friday, according to public broadcaster YLE.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) issued an orange alert as temperatures were expected to exceed 30°C (86°F).

In France, Spain, and the UK, however, the heat wave gave way to rainy and cooler weather.

The Spanish meteorological agency Aemet even issued orange and red alerts due to heavy rains and storms in certain areas.

Denmark has also been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past 24 hours, according to public broadcaster DR.