Germany paves way for delivery of Eurofighter jets to Türkiye

The German government has approved the delivery of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye, according to a report on Wednesday.

According to the German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, the German Federal Security Council has approved Türkiye's preliminary request for 40 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

The report noted that the council approved Türkiye's request submitted in March 2023 and that the aircraft will be manufactured in the UK using parts supplied from Germany.

According to the magazine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with this decision, also responded to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's long-standing pressure.

Der Spiegel claimed that Türkiye pledged not to use these aircraft against another NATO member.

The Eurofighter is produced by a consortium that includes the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain. Without the approval of the German government, the other partners cannot export it to third countries.

During a joint news conference with Starmer in London last week, Merz said: "We also discussed the issue of export licenses. There hasn't been a final decision yet, but we're on the way to a good decision that could also make a corresponding export license possible."





