UK introduces new sanctions regime to tackle irregular migration

The British government has introduced a new sanctions regime targeting anyone involved in facilitating people smuggling to the UK, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that anyone complicit in facilitating people smuggling to the UK will be at risk of having their assets frozen and being banned from traveling to Britain, under new powers announced by Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

It noted that the Foreign Office will impose the first wave of sanctions on Wednesday on gangs involved in people smuggling and driving irregular migration to the UK, as well as their enablers, such as financiers and companies involved in the sale of small boat equipment.

"Sanctions are designed to reach individuals located anywhere in the world, who will be publicly named so that it is illegal for the UK financial system to engage with them," read the statement.

The Foreign Office said people smuggling and human trafficking are a challenge to global security, and the government is working to strengthen its relationships with key partners, including the EU, to secure the UK's borders better.

"From tomorrow, those involved will face having their assets frozen, being shut off from the UK financial system and banned from travelling to the UK," Lammy said in the statement.

For her part, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Through the Border Security Command and key partners like the National Crime Agency, we are strengthening our ties with other nations to tackle this global problem."





