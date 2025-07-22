Greek protesters block Israeli cruise ship on Syros island

Hundreds of protestors on the Greek island of Syros blocked an Israeli cruise ship, local media reported on Tuesday.

The protesters, who carried banners condemning ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and Palestinian flags, gathered at the port area, whose security was already boosted by Greek police and port authorities, the local news outlets such as Cylades24, Rosa and Syrospress reported.

The Israeli passengers stuck aboard the ship Iris Crown responded to Greek protesters by waving Israeli flags and chanting some slogans in Hebrew and English, which were not fully understood owing to the distance and wind, according to the local media.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that Foreign Minister Gideon Saar spoke with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, on the phone and requested his intervention to resolve the issue of the ship's detention in Greece.



