Moscow mayor says 13 Ukrainian drones shot down

Moscow mayor says 13 Ukrainian drones shot down

Russia says it intercepted 13 Ukrainian drones near Moscow and 349 across the country, while launching retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial targets amid escalating aerial warfare.

Published July 19,2025
The number of Ukrainian drones intercepted flying towards Moscow on Saturday reached 13, the city's mayor said.

"Specialists from emergency services are working at the site of debris fall," Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said overnight air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 349 drones across Russia.

It added that the armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision air-, ground-, and sea-based weapons, as well as attack drones, targeting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities involved in the production of missile components and attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

"All designated objects were hit," the ministry said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.