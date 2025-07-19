Moscow mayor says 13 Ukrainian drones shot down

The number of Ukrainian drones intercepted flying towards Moscow on Saturday reached 13, the city's mayor said.

"Specialists from emergency services are working at the site of debris fall," Sergey Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

In a separate statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said overnight air defense systems shot down six guided aerial bombs and 349 drones across Russia.

It added that the armed forces carried out a group strike with high-precision air-, ground-, and sea-based weapons, as well as attack drones, targeting Ukrainian military-industrial facilities involved in the production of missile components and attack unmanned aerial vehicles.

"All designated objects were hit," the ministry said.

Ukraine has yet to comment on Russia's claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



