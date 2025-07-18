Germany’s Merz says what’s happening in Gaza is ‘unacceptable’

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday continued his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire and more humanitarian aid for Palestinians.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Merz expressed concern over the situation in Gaza and said he is holding talks with European leaders on ways to achieve a ceasefire and ensure unhindered humanitarian access.

"The actions in the Gaza Strip are no longer acceptable to us," the Conservative leader said. "We are pushing for, first, a ceasefire there and, second, comprehensive humanitarian aid for the people in the region," he added.

Merz noted that he raised these concerns during his phone conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and affirmed he would continue his diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

"I discussed this yesterday with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. I will address it again next week when French President Emmanuel Macron visits Berlin," the chancellor said.

"We want to help the country (Israel), but we also state clearly and unequivocally what is unacceptable, and what is currently happening there (Gaza) is no longer acceptable," he added.

Since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in 2023, nearly 59,000 Palestinians have been killed, and over 100,000 others wounded, most of them women and children.

Israel currently faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its actions in Gaza, where at least 1.9 million Palestinians remain displaced and suffer from severe shortages of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.





