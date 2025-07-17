FINLAND REJECTS EUS $2.2T BUDGET, SEEKS DEFENSE FOCUS

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo firmly rejected the European Commission's proposed €2 trillion ($2.2 trillion) budget for 2028-2034, describing it as excessive and calling for spending to be refocused on defense and security.

Speaking to public broadcaster Yle after the unveiling of the proposal, Orpo said Finland "cannot accept" the increase, which marks a significant jump from the current €1.2 trillion ($1.4 trillion) seven-year framework.

"The global situation is highly unusual, and the EU is expected to support Ukraine, defend itself, and boost competitiveness. It is clear that the budget proposal will increase--but this is too much," he said.

Orpo also criticized the Commission's plan to create a separate crisis instrument outside the main budget framework that would offer loan-based support to member states during emergencies.

"We oppose this kind of instrument based on joint debt," he said.

While Orpo acknowledged that the final budget is lower than the Commission's initial proposal, he stressed that Finland must ensure defense priorities are protected.

The draft budget allocates €131 billion ($152 billion) for defense and space -- five times more than current levels -- and proposes a €100 billion ($116 billion) support fund for Ukraine.

Although Finland's contributions to the EU budget are expected to rise, Orpo welcomed the emphasis on Ukraine and security.

"We must support Ukraine, but not at the expense of our own essential expenditures," he added.

Several Finnish MEPs also voiced concern. Eero Heinaluoma of the Social Democratic Party warned of reduced returns for Finland, while the National Coalition Party's Aura Salla argued that new EU-wide own resources -- not increased national contributions -- should finance the expansion.

Green MEPs criticized the absence of new taxes on aviation and digital services in the proposal.

The Commission is also reportedly planning a 20% cut in agricultural funding.

Finland's main farmers' union, MTK, rejected the proposal, calling it the most drastic agricultural policy reform in decades.

The proposed EU budget requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states and the European Parliament.





