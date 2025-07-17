Dutch intelligence warns of rising sabotage threat from Russia

The Netherlands is increasingly vulnerable to sabotage by Russia and pro-Russian actors, Dutch intelligence services warned Thursday, noting that the likelihood of a direct military attack by Moscow on NATO territory remains low.

The findings were published in the Threat Assessment State Actors 2025, a joint report by the General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD), the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) and the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV).

The report highlights a growing risk of so-called "low-level sabotage," including digital disruptions such as DDoS attacks, to undermine Dutch society and create public unease, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

"The Netherlands is a potential target country for sabotage and espionage," said AIVD Director Erik Akerboom, underlining vulnerabilities in the North Sea, where crucial internet cables and energy infrastructure are located.

Authorities said damage to those assets could have serious knock-on effects, including blackouts, internet outages, disruption of financial transactions and limited access to clean drinking water.

The agencies said there are already "concrete indications" of Russian sabotage attempts, including efforts by pro-Russian individuals to hinder aid deliveries to Ukraine.

The report also warns of continued espionage activity by China and Iran, particularly targeting Dutch knowledge and high-tech sectors.

NCTV chief Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg stressed the importance of strengthening national resilience.

"The threat assessment confirms that we, as the Netherlands, cannot afford to sit idly by. It's not a matter of whether we'll experience societally disruptive effects, but when," he said.

The report also acknowledges a shifting global power balance and reduced military support from the US to European allies, adding to regional uncertainty.

Dutch intelligence services said espionage and sabotage efforts by hostile state actors risk fueling a climate of fear and insecurity.





