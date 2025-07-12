France, New Caledonia agree to new constitutional status

Political leaders in New Caledonia have signed a deal with the French government to establish a new political entity known as the "State of New Caledonia," which will be enshrined in the French Constitution, French media reported Saturday.

The agreement follows 10 days of negotiations between pro- and anti-independence parties in the commune of Bougival in France's Yvelines department.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou welcomed the outcome on X, calling it "a historic agreement" and praising the establishment of a "State of New Caledonia within the national framework, enshrined in the Constitution of the French Republic."

The deal outlines the creation of a Caledonian nationality, allowing individuals to hold both Caledonian and French citizenship.

A new provincial electoral body will be formed for those born in New Caledonia or who have resided there continuously for at least 15 years. The agreement also includes a redistribution of seats in the local Congress.

Paris pledged continued support for the territory's economic development, with a particular focus on New Caledonia's nickel industry — a key part of its economy and a long-standing point of local concern.

The French parliament is expected to hold a special session in Versailles in late 2025 to formally enshrine the agreement in the Constitution. A local referendum on the new status is planned for February 2026.

New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the South Pacific, has been under French rule since the 19th century. Calls for independence have persisted for decades, especially among the Indigenous Kanak population, many of whom have sought greater autonomy or full sovereignty.