UK, Germany to sign ‘friendship treaty’ next week

Germany and the UK will sign a "friendship treaty" next week to enhance foreign and security policy cooperation, officials announced on Friday.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz will travel to London next Thursday, and the landmark treaty will be signed during this visit, according to a deputy government spokesman.

"The friendship treaty will focus on foreign and security policy cooperation, economic growth, and strengthening citizen-to-citizen connections," said Steffen Meyer, without providing further details.

Conservative leader Merz, who became Germany's new chancellor in May, will make his first official visit to London on Thursday at the invitation of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

In his previous foreign policy statements, Merz has repeatedly emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with key European partners, both within and outside the EU framework, in response to growing global uncertainties and threats.





