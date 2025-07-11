Finland announces formal withdrawal from Ottawa landmine treaty

Finland has formally announced its intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Treaty banning anti-personnel landmines , citing increased security concerns in the region, its Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The move will take effect next January, Finnish broadcaster YLE news reported.

Originally signed by Finland in 2012, the Ottawa Treaty prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel landmines.

However, Helsinki began preparations to exit the convention earlier this year, following in the footsteps of neighboring countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, all of them countries bordering Russia.

"The decision to withdraw from the Convention is based on Finland's defence needs in the deteriorated security environment," the ministry said.

"The withdrawal from the Convention will enable Finland to reintroduce anti-personnel mines to the range of its available means of defence," it said.

Despite the withdrawal, Finland said it remains committed to the humanitarian goals of the treaty and will continue to support demining efforts globally.

The Finnish parliament approved the government's proposal to leave the treaty in June by a vote of 157-18.

President Alexander Stubb acknowledged criticism of the decision but defended the move as necessary for national security. "Finland is not facing an immediate military threat, but the changes in the operating environment require that we strengthen our defense," he said.

"We have a long border with Russia, which is not a party to the Ottawa Agreement. We have seen how Russia wages war today," he added, referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and broader regional tensions.

Finland has the longest border with Russia of any NATO country, stretching 1,300 kilometers (808 miles).

In 1939-1940, Finland fought and lost a three-month war against the USSR, which sent its forces across the Finnish border early in World War II.