3 French politicians lost parliamentary seats, banned from politics for 1 year

France's Constitutional Council on Friday disqualified three lawmakers, Jean Laussucq, Stephane Vojetta, and Brigitte Bareges and banned them from politics for one year due to campaign finance violations during the 2024 legislative elections.

The council issued a decision stating that the three ran irregular campaigns, leading to the annulment of their parliamentary mandates and political disqualification for one year, effective immediately.

According to the ruling, Laussucq used his personal bank account to pay campaign expenses, with a significant portion of the funds coming from third parties.

Bareges was found to have issued false invoices by involving municipal employees from Montauban in her campaign finances. Vojetta was disqualified for irregularities related to transportation expenses during his campaign.

Fresh elections will be held in the three constituencies they represented.





