Ukraine’s Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv: Report

A colonel of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) was found dead with a gunshot wound in the country's capital Kyiv, local media reported on Thursday.

The Kyiv police initially wrote on Telegram that law enforcement officers dispatched to the capital's Holosiivskyi district discovered the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

Ukrainian media outlets, including the RBC-Ukraine news agency, later reported, citing the SBU's press service, that the dead man had been identified as a colonel of the SBU.

The report said the SBU and police are probing the incident.

"The person involved in the crime is being identified, and measures are being taken to detain him," the Kyiv police said in a later statement.

Another Ukrainian outlet, Ukrainska Pravda, citing SBU sources, identified the deceased colonel as Ivan Voronych.





