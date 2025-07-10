Soccer-Defender Hernandez joins Al-Hilal from Milan

Theo Hernandez has completed his transfer from AC Milan to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, both clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The 27-year-old French defender joins Al-Hilal on a three-year deal, ending a six-season spell at the San Siro after arriving from Real Madrid in 2019.

The move had been expected, after Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri stated on Monday that Hernandez would not be part of the squad next season.

He will now be playing under former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi who took over the club in early June.







