Erdoğan, Austrian chancellor Stocker discuss bilateral ties and global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker over the phone on Thursday, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said opportunity to end the war between Russia and Ukraine should not be wasted, and that delivering urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza as soon as possible was of utmost importance.

He said Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure stability in Syria and that increasing social and economic welfare is significant to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Türkiye and Austria, the president said, should effectively utilize the potential in trade and investment areas and that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation.