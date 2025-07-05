Russia accuses Ukraine military chief of downing plane

Russia's Investigative Committee on Saturday accused the commander of Ukraine's 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, Mykolai Dziaman, of ordering the downing of a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war earlier this year.

In a statement, the committee claimed its investigation found Dziaman personally responsible for the Jan. 24 downing of an Il-76 aircraft near the Ukrainian border in Russia's Belgorod region. He has been charged in absentia with terrorism and placed on an international wanted list, the statement said.

According to the committee, the aircraft was shot down using a surface-to-air missile launched from a US-made Patriot air defense system, which Moscow alleges is part of the 138th Brigade's arsenal.

"Further investigation continues into identifying other accomplices involved in this crime, including senior military officials at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry," the committee added.

There was no immediate Ukrainian official reaction to the accusation by the Russian committee.

The Russian Air Force Il-76 military transport plane was downed in the Korochansky district of the Belgorod region, killing all 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, six crew members, and three guards, Russian authorities said.

Moscow initially blamed Kyiv for the incident, saying the prisoners were en route for a scheduled exchange.

Ukraine's military did not explicitly claim responsibility but described the aircraft as a "legitimate military target," alleging it was transporting S-300 anti-aircraft missiles intended for strikes on the Kharkiv region.





