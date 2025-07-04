Storm cuts power to thousands of households in Finland

A summer storm cut power to thousands of households in Finland from Thursday to Friday night, public broadcaster YLE reported.

Storm Ulla moved inland from the southwest, knocking out power to more than 11,000 households.

The storm struck southwest Finland with force, prompting first responders to carry out around 60 overnight damage control tasks while also conducting a rescue operation for two people whose sailboat encountered trouble in the Archipelago Sea.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued orange and yellow alerts across most regions due to the possibility of strong winds and flooding.





