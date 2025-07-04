New Zealand launches air force space unit

New Zealand on Friday established its first dedicated air force space unit, a government statement said.

A launch ceremony was held at New Zealand Air Force base in Auckland, attended by Defense Minister Judith Collins and senior officials of air force, according to a government statement.

"Space is vital for modern life. We rely on space-based infrastructure for a range of critical services, from weather observation to financial transactions," Collins said.

She added that the launch of the air force space unit is an "important signal" that New Zealand is taking space security "seriously."

Originally active during World War II, No. 62 Squadron supported Allied operations through the innovative use of radar technology, but now, its mission shifts to space domain awareness, according to the ministry.

"The squadron's initial focus will be on monitoring, analysing, and understanding space activity to safeguard national and international interests," Collins said.

The reactivation is part of the recent Defense Capability Plan, which outlined $12 billion of planned commitments to upgrade the Defense Force over the next four years.