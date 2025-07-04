Greece’s water crisis deepens

The water treatment and purification facilities, which remove arsenic, ad part of a project to address water scarcity in the Halkidiki region in Nea Triglia, Halkidiki, Greece, 04 June 2025. (EPA Photo)

Greece's water crisis has deepened, with alarming decreases in both surface and underground reserves, local media reported on Friday, citing a major survey.

Noting the distressing declines in both surface and underground reserves, the daily To Vima announced that the situation is worsened by over-extraction for agricultural and tourism purposes, out-of-date infrastructure, and the absence of a clear national water strategy.

Citing the data from the Hellenic Survey of Geology and Mineral Exploration (EAGME), the daily added that many of the country's underground aquifers, which are regarded as strategic water reserves due to their resistance to pollution and evaporation, are nearing critical depletion levels.

Regions under the greatest strain include many of the touristic resorts, such as the Aegean islands and the areas of Moudania and Kassandra of the Chalkidiki Peninsula, where potable water is increasingly scarce.

Also, prolonged drought, particularly in southern and eastern Greece—including Crete, the Peloponnese, and several Cycladic islands—has sharply reduced rainfall and snowfall.