Greece braces for new heat wave arriving from Western Europe

Greece is bracing for a new heat wave from Western Europe, local media reported on Friday.

This second major heat wave of the summer, known as a "heat dome" phenomenon, is already moving eastward and is expected to raise temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) beginning Sunday, according to the daily Kathimerini.

"'Heat dome' is an expression used to emphasize known meteorological phenomena. We saw it in Western Europe in recent days. There was an invasion of warm air masses from Africa, which, due to strong anticyclonic pressures, remained stationary. The warm air remains stationary, heating the entire area, while pressure heats the air even lower," explained scientist Kostas Lagouvardos to the daily.

Noting that Greece expects temperatures 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal, unlike the Western European heat wave that lasted about three days with temperatures exceeding normal levels by up to 10 degrees Celsius, he added: "Even so, the thermal burden will be great for public health; the heat wave requires attention for vulnerable people and all of us, especially in cities, where temperatures rise significantly and mainly do not fall much at night, causing discomfort."

The heat dome will bring normal seasonal northern winds rather than African air masses, which can lead to high temperatures in Athens and its southern suburbs, Lagouvardos added.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Ministry noted that most parts of the country, including Athens, central Greece, the Peloponnese, and the region of the northern Aegean, face a very high risk of wildfire on Friday.

As such, the ministry has informed all competent authorities in the affected areas to ensure advanced preparedness and rapid response in case of fire outbreaks.

It also urged citizens to exercise maximum caution and avoid any outdoor activities that could accidentally spark a fire.





