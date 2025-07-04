Europe emerges from scorching heat, with fears of another wave

Europe on Friday began to cool from an intense early-summer heat wave, but several regions remain at high risk of another temperature surge and accompanying wildfires.

In France, temperatures are gradually dropping although 14 departments remain on orange alert according to national weather service Meteo-France.

While cooler air is expected to settle across the country by the weekend, the possibility of another heat wave in mid-July cannot be ruled out, according to broadcaster TF1 Info.

Greece is also expecting a second heat wave, known as a "heat dome" phenomenon, with temperatures rising above 40°C (104°F) beginning Sunday.

The country's Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Ministry noted that most parts of the country still face a very high risk of wildfire on Friday.

In Italy, extreme temperatures are expected to last for another 24 hours soaring above 37-38°C (98.6-100.4°F) followed by lower temperatures and storms expected over the weekend, according to news agency ANSA.

Spain will continue to contend with extreme heat as temperatures reach up to 39°C (102.2°F) through the weekend, according to the national weather service Aemet.

In the UK, temperatures have returned to normal, with rainy and windy conditions forecast through the weekend.

Portugal remains on alert as over 30 municipalities in five districts face maximum fire risk, national news agency Lusa reported.

Portugal's Directorate-General for Health announced Thursday that 69 additional deaths were recorded during the excessive heat wave that began on June 28, according to the daily Publico.

As Europe endures a record-breaking heat wave this week, heat-related deaths have risen to nearly 80 with new data from Portugal. Previously, 10 deaths had been reported across Europe — including four in Spain, two in France, and four in Italy.





