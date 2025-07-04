At least 40 injured in gas station explosion in Rome

An explosion at a gas station in eastern Rome injured at least 40 people on Friday, according to the Italian news agency ANSA.

The explosion at a gas station injured at least 40 people, including rescue workers, with no one in serious condition, according to the news agency, which updated its previous report of at least 21 injuries.

Rome's Police Commissioner Roberto Massucci said the "serious" fire may have been caused by an accident during the unloading of the LPG, whereas Ennio Aquilino, the regional fire chief of Lazio, stated that it was an explosion caused by an "LPG blif" (a gas system malfunction).

The explosion damaged several nearby buildings, and the fire spread to a judicial warehouse behind the station.

Firefighters, who had been called after a truck struck a pipeline, were already on site responding to a fire when the explosion occurred.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X that she is "closely" following the aftermath of the explosion while remaining in close contact with relevant authorities.

"I express my solidarity with all those injured—including police officers, firefighters, and medical personnel—and extend heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the rescue and safety operations," Meloni said.

























