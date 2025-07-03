Zelensky makes surprise visit to Denmark as it assumes EU presidency

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has unexpectedly arrived in Denmark, with footage from broadcaster TV 2 showing him landing on Thursday morning at Aarhus Airport.



The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, is currently visiting the country's second-largest city to jointly inaugurate Denmark's six-month EU Council presidency with the Danish government.



Zelensky is scheduled to have an audience with Danish King Frederik X, according to information from the office of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.



In a meeting with Frederiksen, von der Leyen, and EU Council President António Costa, discussions are expected to focus on how best to support Ukraine, which is defending itself against a full-scale invasion by Russia.



A possible path to EU membership is also expected to be discussed. Frederiksen stated that Ukraine belongs in the EU, which is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe.



The meeting is also set to cover increased military support for the country, cooperation with the Ukrainian defence industry and new sanctions on Russia.



Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced the previous day that Ukrainian defence companies could soon produce weapons and ammunition in Denmark. Discussions on this matter are currently taking place with the Ukrainian government, he said.



Denmark took over the rotating EU presidency from Poland at the beginning of the month.



Under the motto "A strong Europe in a changing world," the northern neighbour of Germany aims to focus primarily on security issues and the EU's competitiveness over the next six months.



