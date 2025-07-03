Switzerland, Germany sign agreement for European Sky Shield Initiative

Switzerland and Germany have signed an agreement for the joint procurement of IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, officials announced Thursday.

The agreement was signed by Swiss National Armaments Director Urs Loher and his German counterpart Vice Admiral Carsten Stawitzki as part of Berlin's European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI).

"Switzerland can benefit from economies of scale and improved interoperability through this joint procurement," the Swiss government said in a statement, adding that the IRIS-T SLMs will replace aging air defense systems of the Swiss Armed Forces and enhance capabilities against long-range weapons.

The government said the program complies with Switzerland's neutrality laws. "There is no obligation to integrate our systems into the air or missile defence systems of Germany or NATO. Switzerland is at liberty to operate and deploy the systems autonomously and independently."

The Federal Office for Defense Procurement intends to procure five IRIS-T SLM systems from the German manufacturer Diehl Defence GmbH.

The European Sky Shield Initiative, launched by Germany in 2022, aims to strengthen European air defense through coordinated procurement and improved interoperability. Switzerland joined the initiative in October 2024.



