British F-35 fighter jet, stuck in India, likely to be dismantled

A British F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in southern India in mid-June, is likely to be dismantled, considering it has remained grounded since then, according to a report from India Today on Thursday.

The British Royal Navy's fighter jet will likely be partially dismantled and airlifted back to the UK on a military cargo aircraft, the report said, citing sources.

The jet has remained on the ground since its emergency landing, despite numerous attempts to repair it, due to an unresolved engineering malfunction, according to the report.

Efforts to restore F-35 flight readiness have so far failed.

The UK engineering team, which was expected to arrive at the airport to repair the jet, has also yet to make it there.

The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14 due to low fuel and bad weather.





