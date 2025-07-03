British F-35 fighter jet, stuck in India, likely to be dismantled

 Contact Us
A British F-35 fighter jet that made an emergency landing in southern India in June remains grounded due to unresolved engineering issues and is likely to be partially dismantled and airlifted back to the UK. Efforts to repair the jet have so far failed, and the UK engineering team has yet to arrive.

Published July 03,2025
A British F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in southern India in mid-June, is likely to be dismantled, considering it has remained grounded since then, according to a report from India Today on Thursday.

The British Royal Navy's fighter jet will likely be partially dismantled and airlifted back to the UK on a military cargo aircraft, the report said, citing sources.

The jet has remained on the ground since its emergency landing, despite numerous attempts to repair it, due to an unresolved engineering malfunction, according to the report.

Efforts to restore F-35 flight readiness have so far failed.

The UK engineering team, which was expected to arrive at the airport to repair the jet, has also yet to make it there.

The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14 due to low fuel and bad weather.