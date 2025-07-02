Europe remains on alert as record-breaking heat wave sweeps continent

European countries such as France, Spain and Italy on Wednesday continue to suffer under a record-breaking heat wave, facing extreme temperatures, storms, fires, and even deaths.

A total of 38 Spanish provinces will be on heat, storm, and heat wave warnings on Wednesday, with seven autonomous communities expected to be on orange alert as temperatures exceed 40C (104F) in certain regions of the country, according to Spanish daily El Mundo.

On Tuesday two people died and 20,000 were forced into lockdown due to a fire that burned 5,000 hectares in Catalonia, where an orange alert remains in effect.

The French storm observatory said on X that 95% of the country has exceeded the 35C (95F) threshold for extreme heat, while four departments are on red and 55 on orange alert, according to the weather service Meteo France.

Catherine Vautrin, France's health minister, also pointed to a "serious increase" in emergency medical service activity, underlining that it is still "too early" to assess the impact of the heat wave, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

One elderly person and a homeless man in the French cities of Grenoble and Besancon were found dead amid high temperatures on Tuesday.

In Italy, where 18 cities have been on red alert since Tuesday, a 53-year-old woman died and a worker went into a coma due to high temperatures.

Emergency rooms across the country have seen a surge in admissions of up to 20%, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

Belgium also expects high temperatures of 33-38C (91.4-100.4F) in certain provinces, with four remaining on orange alert.



