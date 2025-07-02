Denmark introduces mandatory military service for women

For the first time in Danish history, women are now subject to mandatory military service, as a new gender-equal conscription policy takes effect from July 1, 2025.

The move follows a broad majority agreement in the Danish Parliament under the 2023 defense accord, which called for strengthening and equalizing conscription.

Under the new rules approved by the parliament, young women will join men in a lottery-based system that may require them to complete a period of conscription.

Defense chief Gen. Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard welcomed the reform in a statement, saying it reflects a more inclusive and modern military.

"When we open the door to both women and men on exactly the same terms, we utilize Denmark's entire talent pool. It gives us more fighting power-and it sends a clear signal that the Armed Forces are a modern community where everyone can contribute to the defense of the Kingdom of Denmark," said Hyldgaard.

Under the new policy, military service will also undergo structural changes. Starting in 2026, the conscription period will be extended to 11 months.

Danish women can now be called up for 11 months of military service when they turn 18, following a landmark change in the law.

The first five months will consist of comprehensive basic training, aiming to provide conscripts with a strong military foundation.

The remaining six months will involve operational duties within the army, navy, air force, or special operations command.

However, the new rules apply only to women who turn 18 on or after July 1, 2025.

Those who turned 18 before that date remain under the previous system, where military service remains voluntary.





