Unemployment down in Germany

Germany’s unemployment rate declined slightly to 6.3% in June, while employment dropped by 0.1% in May, continuing a downward trend observed since late 2024. The labor market saw 64,000 fewer employed people compared to May 2024.

Published July 01,2025
The unemployment rate in Germany dropped from 6.4% to 6.3% in June, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate in the country was at 6.5% for men and 5.9% for women, Destatis announced.

Meanwhile, employment in the country also fell by 0.1% to 45.8 million persons in May.

Compared with May 2024, the number of persons in employment in May 2025 was down by 64,000.

The slight downward trend in the year-on-year labor market figures, which has been observed since November 2024, therefore continued at the same pace in May 2025, Destatis stated.