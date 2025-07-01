Unemployment down in Germany

The unemployment rate in Germany dropped from 6.4% to 6.3% in June, official figures showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate in the country was at 6.5% for men and 5.9% for women, Destatis announced.

Meanwhile, employment in the country also fell by 0.1% to 45.8 million persons in May.

Compared with May 2024, the number of persons in employment in May 2025 was down by 64,000.

The slight downward trend in the year-on-year labor market figures, which has been observed since November 2024, therefore continued at the same pace in May 2025, Destatis stated.





