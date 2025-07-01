Ukraine’s premier urges more demining support in meeting with UN chief

Meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ukraine's prime minister on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the UN's role in humanitarian programs and the Black Sea Grain Initiative, while calling for increased international pressure on Russia.

During their meeting, Denys Shmyhal said Russia continues to attack civilians and shows no intention of engaging in peace talks.

"Russia is not willing to negotiate, so we must force it to peace through systematic international pressure, toughening sanctions and providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons to defend itself," he said on X.

He also stressed the urgent need for additional international assistance in demining efforts.

"Special emphasis was placed on demining. We need additional assistance from our partners," he added.

Shmyhal thanked Guterres for his personal involvement in the now-suspended grain deal and for understanding Ukraine's urgent needs amid the ongoing war.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Türkiye and the UN in 2022, aimed to ease the global food crisis by allowing safe grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Russia withdrew from the deal in 2023, prompting repeated calls from Kyiv and international actors for alternative solutions and renewed agreements.





