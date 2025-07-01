Kremlin: Russian journalists detention in Baku breaks bilateral norms

The detention of Russian journalists in Azerbaijan is "absolutely inconsistent" with generally accepted norms and the spirit of bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"We are talking specifically about journalists. And, of course, such measures against representatives of the media are completely contrary to generally accepted rules and standards, the spirit and nature of Russian-Azerbaijani relations," he told a press briefing in Moscow.

On Monday, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry reported that law enforcement agencies carried out an operation at the offices of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency in the capital Baku.

Later, the ministry said several people had been detained, including the agency's head, Igor Kartavykh, and Yevgeny Belousov, editor-in-chief.

The editorial staff said that they had not been banned from working in Azerbaijan, but there was ongoing dialogue at the level of working groups to resolve possible disagreements.

The move came following police raids in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg on Friday, during which two Azerbaijanis died.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's charge d'affaires over the incident, demanding a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible, while the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry declared Sunday that all Russian cultural events in the country have been canceled.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry also summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador Rahman Mustafayev in a retaliatory move.





