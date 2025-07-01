France on red alert as Europe scorched by record-breaking heatwave

France and several other European countries are battling a severe heatwave on Tuesday that has triggered red alerts, school closures, transport restrictions and heightened wildfire risks across the continent.

French authorities placed 16 departments under the highest red alert level, with temperatures expected to reach up to 41C (106F), according to Meteo France.

An additional 68 departments were under orange alert, the second-highest level.

In Paris, the summit of the Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors due to the extreme heat, while the capital's authorities banned high-polluting vehicles and reduced speed limits to combat worsening air quality caused by high ozone levels.

"Remember to protect yourself from the sun and stay hydrated," the Eiffel Tower management warned in a statement. Water fountains were made available to visitors around the site.

The French Golfech nuclear power plant also temporarily shut down due to soaring river temperatures caused by an intense heatwave.

"The weather conditions of recent days have caused a significant rise in the temperature of the Garonne, which is expected to reach 28°C on Monday, June 30, 2025," the French state-owned electricity transmission company said in a statement.

The heat also disrupted schools, with nearly 1,350 institutions partially or fully closed across the country.

Teachers reported overheated classrooms with inadequate ventilation, prompting concerns for student health. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses, were urged to take extra precautions.

The extreme heat is affecting large parts of southern Europe. Spain registered a new June temperature record of 46C in the south, while Portugal experienced highs of 40C in several inland cities.

A rare "roll cloud" was spotted along Portugal's northern coast on Monday, surprising beachgoers as it brought violent winds and darkened skies.

Italy also issued red heat alerts for 18 cities, including Rome, Milan, and Palermo. In the northern Piedmont region, flash flooding caused by intense rainfall killed a 70-year-old man.

"We are increasingly facing weather emergencies that were once considered exceptional," said regional president Alberto Cirio.





