Heat wave grips Germany as temperatures approach 40°C

A man cools down in summer temperatures by pouring a bottle of water over his head in Sigmaringen, Germany, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (AP Photo)

An oppressive heat wave is expected to intensify across Germany this week, with temperatures reaching nearly 40°C (104°F) by Wednesday, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

Weather officials have issued widespread heat advisories, particularly for southern and western regions. During the so-called "tropical nights," temperatures are expected to remain above 20°C (68°F)—providing little relief from the daytime heat.

Health authorities warn that the extreme heat poses massive health risks, especially for elderly people, children, and those with pre-existing conditions.

DWD has urged citizens to avoid prolonged sun exposure between 11 am and 4 pm. Weather service experts also advised staying hydrated and in cool places.

The ongoing drought compounds the heat crisis, with many regions receiving significantly less rainfall over the past five months.

The German Weather Service has issued extreme forest fire warnings, with the highest alert level—level 5—in effect across numerous states on Tuesday.